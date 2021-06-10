NEW VIDEO: Hikers evacuating Millerton with the help of sheriff’s deputies

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – New video of the “Gold Fire” from Fresno County Sheriffs Deputies shows two officers helping hikers evacuate from the area.

An update from Cal Fire Thursday morning says the fire is now 45 acres at 45% containment.

News of the fire near Millerton Lake was reported at 1:07 p.m. at Sky Harbor Road near the Fine Gold Recreation Area.

Crews are still at the scene ensuring that the fire remains contained and that reinforcement lines are reinforced.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

