FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Representatives from United Health Centers and the community of the Central Valley celebrated the grand opening of a new health center in Fresno Thursday.

The grand opening, hosted by KSEE24 Central Valley Today Emily Erwin, featured performers from the Sunnyside High School Wild Cats Band, Sunnyside High School dance teams and was attended by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.





The new health center located at 645 S. Minnewawa Avenue near the intersection of Kings Canyon Road and Minnewawa Avenue is a 20,000 square foot health center that offers medical and dental appointments, according to a news release from United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley. In the future, the facility is slated to offer behavioral health, optometry and chiropractic care.

As the 26th United Health Centers location in the Central Valley, and the sixth in Fresno, the new location will be open Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the health center will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations every day.