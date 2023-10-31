FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public can expect a change in traffic patterns as the City of Fresno starts the Veterans Boulevard realignment project.

Officials say beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m., westbound traffic on Herndon Avenue just west of Polk Avenue will have a new traffic pattern. Traffic in the left lane of westbound Herndon Avenue west of Polk Avenue will now merge onto Veterans Boulevard.

Alternately, city officials say traffic in the right lane on westbound Herndon Avenue will continue westbound on Herndon Avenue.

Those intending to access Veteran’s Boulevard should keep left while all other traffic for westbound Herndon Avenue should keep right. Opportunities to access westbound Herndon Avenue from Veterans Boulevard will also be available at Hayes Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Officials say the project is part of the Veterans Boulevard interchange construction, which remains on schedule to open in late Nov. 2023.