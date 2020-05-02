New site for COVID-19 testing revealed in Merced County

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new COVID-19 testing site will soon be operational in Merced County. It comes after an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom that 80 community testing sites will be opened up across the state.

Health officials say the new facility will be at the Merced County Fairground and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available to all residents who wish to be tested.

The site’s opening was in partnership with the State of California and OptumServe, a private health service company, according to health officials.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the State of California and OptumServe,” said Dr. Rebecca

Nanyonjo-Kemp, Director of Merced County Department of Public Health. “With additional testing, we will be able to ascertain more accurate information about the transmission of this virus, which will assist health officials in determining the best course of action to protect our community.”

Health officials say a soft opening of the site took place on Thursday and Friday and provided testing for first responders, health care personnel, and a limited number of individuals from the public.

The goal is to process more than 100 tests a day.

