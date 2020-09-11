New superintendent named to oversee Sequoia and Kings Canyon

People walk amongst giant Sequoia trees at Sequoia National Park on September 23, 2014. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clay Jordan was named Friday as the new superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Clay Jordan (NPS Photo)

Jordan will start the job on Nov. 8 and comes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park along the North Carolina/Tennessee border, where he was deputy superintendent.

“I am honored to join a dedicated staff and work with partners, and the community to provide outstanding stewardship of these exceptional parks,” Jordan said. “It is a dream realized to work in a place that has served for many years as a favorite vacation destination for my family and me.”

The new superintendent will oversee all management aspects of the parks, including planning and programming, public relations, administration, resource management, safety, interpretation, visitor services and facilities maintenance.

“Clay is a seasoned leader with significant experience in all facets of the National Park Service including wilderness, visitor use management, partnerships and resource management,” said Linda Walker, Acting National Park Service Regional Director. “Throughout his career, Clay has built coalitions with other federal agencies, state and local governments, partners and communities. His collaborative spirit will serve Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks well.”

Jordan has been with the park service for 35 years with stints at Shenandoah National Park, Olympic National Park and others.

