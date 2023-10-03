SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Pumpkin Spice and everything is nice, especially for this new sunflower stand and pumpkin patch in Sanger.

One of the newest patches in town is the “Sunflower Farm Stand.”

Located just off Highway 180 and South Reed Avenue, the stand was recently known for its sunflower fields and maze during the summer.

Now, organizers say they are embracing the autumn spirit with a pumpkin patch. They also have horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay slide, pumpkin bowling, and other fall activities on site.

The Sunflower Stand pumpkin patch is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each weekend this fall season.