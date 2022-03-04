FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- New laws could mean harsher sentences for human trafficking criminals.

Investigators say human trafficking crimes have reached an all-time high. Friday local leaders held a press conference to support State Bill 1042.

“If anyone thinks that human trafficking isn’t getting worse even with all the education and awareness they’re wrong, it continues to be rampant in our societies,” Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said.

If the bill is approved, it would make human trafficking a serious and violent felony under California’s ‘three strikes law’. This would mean longer prison sentences for criminals, and a prior conviction on their record would double their prison time.

“This is a significant problem, many people don’t know that the organized crim members sell guns and drugs, but also girls,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

Smittcamp says human trafficking has reached an all-time high, and electronic devices are partly to blame.

“Cell phones and social media apps have exacerbated the communication methods that were unheard of in the ’90s and 2000’s,” Smittcamp said.

Local leaders hope the new bill will have an impact on lowering these types of crimes. Advocates for victims of human trafficking crimes say it is important to look out for signs and go through your children’s phones.