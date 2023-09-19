PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new substation is opening on Wednesday with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Porterville, announced the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Deputies say the new facility will provide the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office with a substantial amount of additional room compared to the old substation in town. That substation, at 379 N. 3rd St., was built in the mid-1900s and was part of an area of civic buildings, including a minor, long-ago closed courthouse.

Additionally, the new Porterville Substation was originally built in 2004 for the U.S. Forest Service.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the new facility provides the Sheriff’s office with a substantial amount of additional room compared to the old substation in town. This building is 18,000 square feet and sits on 2.85 acres, with 48 rooms, enough for 78 staff members.

The Porterville Substation will now be home to:

Porterville Patrol

SWAT, Narcotics Investigations

HEART (Homeless Enforcement and Resource Team)

TAGNET (Tulare Area Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team)

CATTCH, the Sheriff’s Fugitive Recovery Team (County Apprehension Team Tracking Criminals in Hiding)

Aviation Support

Volunteers in Patrol

Explorers

Sheriff Boudreaux would like to invite the media to the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony that will take place on Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.