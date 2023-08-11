FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new service is now available to local veterans in need of a prosthetic limb. Their needs are now being met faster and tailor-made for their lifestyle.

A historic day at the Fresno VA and Navy veteran Ronald Marks is thrilled to be a part of it.

“As I walk I’m thinking of all the things I’m going to do because it’s so much improved,” says Ronald Marks.

Marks is being fitted for a new prosthetic leg the first ever fabricated in-house at the V.A. in Fresno.

“So here we are with this beautiful new streamlined I can tell I’m going to walk better now,” says Ronald Marks.

An infection took Marks’ right foot last year. He’s had one prosthetic already, but it was time for an update and now with the Fresno VA offering fabrication services, the need for outside contractors is eliminated.