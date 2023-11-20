CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Monday was a big day for seniors in Clovis, as the new Clovis Senior Activity Center officially opened its doors following the ribbon cutting over the weekend.

“So we had a line at the door this morning before 8 a.m. when we opened up. We have a lot of people in our building this morning, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this beautiful new facility with our community,” said Amy Hance, who is the Deputy Director of General Services for the city of Clovis.

Darlene Morris and her husband made sure to arrive at eight this morning and are officially the first members to break in the new pool tables.

“It’s beyond words, absolutely gorgeous….we just like it because the separate room for playing pool is really, really good so we’re thrilled,” said Morris.

The new state-of-the-art facility includes an art room, ballroom, yoga room, and fitness room among several other amenities.

Members can take classes such as Zumba, dance, book clubs, and ceramics.

“It’s a good way for exercise to be here and I think I want to get involved now that it’s a new center,” said Morris. “I want to get involved in a few more things.”

In order to take classes you must first be a member, memberships are free for anyone who lives in Clovis and are $25 annually for anyone who lives outside of Clovis.

Each class has an additional fee ranging in price from free up to $40 for an 8-week art class.

Preparations are also underway at the new Clovis Senior Activity Center for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon which is open to the entire community.

One chef has been cooking for the last 40 years at the old senior center location every Thanksgiving and is looking forward to spending this year cooking in the new kitchen.

“I’ve been waiting 41 years for this kitchen,” said Leonard Papulias, who is the Director of Purchasing for Pappy’s Fine Foods. “It melted my heart when I saw it, it’s beautiful, state-of-the-art.”

On Monday Papulias dropped off some sweet potatoes and other vegetables, but the cooking will start on Wednesday night.

The Thanksgiving luncheon will feed about 400 people, and Pappy’s Fine Foods crew will be cooking 32 turkeys, and several side dishes to serve on Thanksgiving day.

The event will start at 11:30 on Thursday at the new Clovis Senior Activity Center.