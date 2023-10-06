SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon-cut ceremony was held by the Selma Unified School District to announce the opening of the new State-of-the-Art Career Technical Education (CTE) Building at Selma High School on Friday.

The Selma Unified School District officials say the new CTE Building marks a significant investment in the future of Selma Unified students. The Selma High School building marks the first new-build facility in the district in 14 years.

The CTE Building features state-of-the-art classrooms, modern laboratories, and specialized training areas that will provide more hands-on learning opportunities for students pursuing careers in health science and medical technology, as well as product innovation, manufacturing, and design.

“The opening of the new Career Technical Education building represents the District’s

commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for our students,” said

Selma Unified School District Superintendent Ed Gomes. “Our students will now have

access to modern, industry-standard facilities that will prepare them for successful

careers in high-demand fields. We are excited to witness the positive impact this facility

will have on our students and the community as a whole.”

Officials say students in grades nine to 12 can enroll in CTE classes and receive college credit.

Photo Courtesy: The Selma Unified School District

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our new Career Technical Education Building,” said

Nathan Lane, Principal of Selma High School. “This facility represents a major

investment in the future of our students and our community. It will prepare our students

to excel in their chosen careers, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands

of tomorrow’s workforce.”

The ribbon-cut ceremony was attended by the Selma Unified School District Board of Trustees, Selma City Council, school administrators, local officials, community leaders, educators, and students. It included a tour of the CTE Building.

Officials say the project has a total cost of $8.5 million and was made possible with Measure O. The construction for it began in August 2022.