New security measures being implemented at Fresno City Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New security measures are being implemented at Fresno City Hall in the new year.
The city says the new measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of city employees, public officials, and the general public.
The new security protocols create a single point of entry for the building.
All visitors will be required to enter through the main entrance on the first floor of City Hall facing P Street and go through a security screening process.
The security screening process will include passage through a metal detector device, an examination of all hand-carried items, and a hand-wand or manual inspection.
Items such as overcoats, purses, briefcases, and parcels will be placed on a conveyor belt for x-ray screening.
The following items are prohibited, except as approved for city employees for work purposes:
- Batons
- Sharp metal cans
- Box cutters
- Spray paint
- Ammunition
- Knives/pocket knives
- Razor blades
- Scissors
- Illegal drugs
- Large glass bottles
- Large spray cans
- Explosives
- Drug paraphernalia
- Stun guns
- Laser pointers
- Tools of any kind
- Mace or pepper spray
- Torch lighters
- Replica or toy guns
- Leatherman tools
- Weapons of any kind
