New security measures being implemented at Fresno City Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New security measures are being implemented at Fresno City Hall in the new year.

The city says the new measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of city employees, public officials, and the general public.

The new security protocols create a single point of entry for the building.

All visitors will be required to enter through the main entrance on the first floor of City Hall facing P Street and go through a security screening process.

The security screening process will include passage through a metal detector device, an examination of all hand-carried items, and a hand-wand or manual inspection.

Items such as overcoats, purses, briefcases, and parcels will be placed on a conveyor belt for x-ray screening.

The following items are prohibited, except as approved for city employees for work purposes:

Batons

Sharp metal cans

Box cutters

Spray paint

Ammunition

Knives/pocket knives

Razor blades

Scissors

Illegal drugs

Large glass bottles

Large spray cans

Explosives

Drug paraphernalia

Stun guns

Laser pointers

Tools of any kind

Mace or pepper spray

Torch lighters

Replica or toy guns

Leatherman tools

Weapons of any kind

