New roadway safety laws take effect in the Central Valley next week, here’s what you need to know

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — According to the California Highway Patrol, new laws will take effect next week that could affect your commute.

Beginning on Jan. 1, people who damage a vehicle to rescue a child six years or younger in immediate danger due to heat, cold, lack of ventilation, or other dangerous circumstances will not be held civilly or criminally liable.

Additionally, beginning on Jan. 1 the “Move Over, Slow Down” law will be extended to local streets and surface roads. This requires drivers who approach emergency vehicles like tow trucks, Caltrans vehicles, and others that have emergency lights on, to move to another lane if possible, or to slow to a “reasonable speed.”

Going into effect later in the year is a law that will add a point to the license of anyone violating the “hands-free” law twice within 36 months. This includes talking or texting while driving but does not apply to hands-free use. The law takes effect on July 1.