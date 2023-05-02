TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big opening in Tulare County with their new public health clinic.

The facility will serve patients for various immunizations and tuberculosis treatments.

Officials say this facility right here was over 15 years in the making and that it will be a big asset for Tulare County.

“We’re excited about the possibilities, we don’t even know everything we’re going to offer here yet it’s just exciting to get into it and dream big,“ said Karen Elliot, Tulare County Public Health Director.

Officials say the 4,700-square-foot facility cost the county three million dollars to build. It is designed for treating patients with TB, immunizations, and prevention programs.

“It’s really exciting to have this facility, it’s going to provide a lot of services for underserved and uninsured populations. It provides a place where we can treat patients or tb patients it provides a way to connect with the community in person,“ said Dr. Thomas Overton, Tulare County deputy health officer.

In 2020 Tulare County saw 14 cases of TB. In 2022, there was 1 case. This year, officials say there have been 2 cases of the contagious disease so far.

The new clinic is expected to be staffed by 10 to 13 people. There are three exam rooms, an X-ray room, waiting rooms, and office space.

“It’s very aesthetically pleasing, but it’s also really appealing to anyone who is in need, it’s very spacious and there’s a lot of thought put into the design of the facility,” said Courtney Sallam touring the facility.

The way the facility was designed, is to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases including tuberculosis, COVID-19, or impacts, utilizing a negative air pressure system.

“We have a brick and mortar that’s been finalized and were able to show it off it’s been a lot of work by a lot of people,” added Elliot.

Officials say they’ll also work hand-in-hand with the Visalia healthcare clinic nearby.