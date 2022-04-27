FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hoping to stop people from shooting off dangerous illegal fireworks, the Fresno Police Department and Fresno Fire Department want stricter fines.

The new proposal going before the Fresno City Council would double the current fines related to fireworks and would hold more people accountable.

Currently, a person shooting off illegal fireworks that are not labeled “safe and sane” by the state of California faces a fine of $1,000.

Under the new ordinance that will go before the council this week, the first offense would be a $2,000 fine, the second offense is $3,000, and the subsequent fines of $5,000 from the third fine and on.

The ordinance also proposes that the city not only go after the person shooting the illegal fireworks but after sellers and the host or landowner of the property that the firework is shot off.

“A lot of other cities have done it, it allows us to say, ‘hey it came from this location, and now it gives us the authority to write the citation to that owner or tenants when someone doesn’t say it was me that does that,” said Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn.

“I am hopeful it will make a difference but I am really skeptical,” said Fresno resident Don Simmons.

Simmons lives on Divisadero Street in downtown Fresno. He said his neighborhood is quiet during the day but almost every evening the fireworks start.

“When you hear them I wonder are they fireworks or gunshots,” said Simmons.

Last year, Simmons started a petition to the city that called for a firework ban, which he said has over 2,500 signatures.

“The petition had signatures from all the council districts in Fresno,” said Simmons. “Saying please do something this affects us.”

“We just go out of town,” said Fresno resident Stephen Turkfeld.

Turkfeld lives near Fig Garden Village. During the 4th of July, the blasting booms scare his 5-year-old dog Karma.

“A whimpering pile of goo when it starts because she is so afraid of the fireworks she runs across the house crying. She tries to dig holes through the floor,” said Turkfeld.

While fireworks are a great fundraiser for churches and non-profits, their illegal counterparts can be dangerous.

On holidays especially on the 4th of July, the understaffed fire and police departments are flooded with calls.

“We are running 100 plus calls a day, just fire-related incidents,” said Alcorn.

The ordinance will be voted on Thursday during the city council meeting.