FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new play area added to a southeast Fresno neighborhood is set to be open to the community on Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Luis Chavez announced.

The mayor says the new tot lot is located in the neighborhood near Armstong and Hamilton Avenues and will feature an ADA-accessible play structure, a spinning climber, and a shaded structure.

Families can also look forward to the new picnic tables and find easier accessibility through the concrete path around the play structures and landscape improvements.

Councilman Chavez, the mayor, and other officials will be in person at the play area Tuesday morning to celebrate this new amenity.