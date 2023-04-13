FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of the latest locations to house a new plasma donation center set up by Octapharma Plasma.

Octapharma Plasma says their Fresno location joins a group of more than 160 centers in 36 states, supporting more than 650,000 annual donors.

Along with Fresno, officials also say have also recently opened a center in Minnesota. Fresno’s plasma donation center is located near Peach Avenue and Kings Canyon Road in southeast Fresno.

“Growing our business in California and Minnesota is a strong way to kick off our 2023 new

center opening activities,” said Alice Stewart, COO of Octapharma Plasma. “We are grateful for

the positive reception our existing locations received in those markets. The new additions will

provide more opportunities to better serve our current donors and welcome new ones.”

The center is expected to bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.