New park, upgrades planned in Fresno after city receives $15 million grant

This concept art shows a planned park located in the area on Dakota and Milburn avenues in Northwest Fresno (Image provided by the City of Fresno)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno’s Parks, After School Recreation, and Community Department is set to receive almost $15 million in grant money for two upcoming projects in the city.

City officials say the state grant will be provided by the California Department of Parks and Recreation and will fund the improvements of Radio Park and the creation of a new park at Milburn and Dakota avenues.

A press release from the city says $6,075,390 will be used to transform Radio Park located on First Street and Clinton Avenue. Officials say several of these transformations will include a splash park, a small stage, and a place for new public art sculptures.

City officials say $8.5 million will be used to build a new park at Milburn and Dakota avenues. According to the city, this new park will include a multi-use field, two multipurpose courts, several shaded play areas, a skate park, a decorative mural wall, an exercise area, and more.

Two preliminary designs have been created for both parks. An official start date for both projects has yet to be announced.