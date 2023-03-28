CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Nordstrom Rack store is set to open in Clovis

The new store will be at the Clovis Crossing, at 1085 Herndon Avenue, near the intersection of Clovis and Herndon avenue.

Store officials say the 31,000-square-foot building will get deliveries of new items every week.

This location will officially open on Thursday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m. with a celebration featuring light bites, gift card giveaways and more.

The soon-to-open store in Clovis will join the nearby Nordstrom Rack in Fresno, at 7883 N Blackstone Avenue in Fresno’s Villagio Shopping Center.