FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new food truck has joined Fresno Street Eats, which participated in Noodle Night at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden on Friday.

El Jabalito is a Filipino-based food truck in Fresno.

The chef and owner of El Jabailito, Jake Alcoseba, says they do mostly Filipino food but also a little bit of everything.

“A lot of people leave Fresno, they never come back but for me, I’m trying to bring everything back and bring a little bit of culture to the city,” said Alcoseba.

On Friday night, Alcoseba said they are introducing a new item: Dan Dan Noodles.

Alcoseba says he likes to change up the menu of his food truck from time to time.

“Whatever I feel like doing, I’ll do it. And since it’s a noodle event, why not another noodle dish?” Alcoseba said.

Alcosaba states their most popular dishes are the Sisig Fries and the Crispy Pork Belly.

Other local food trucks also participated in Noodle Night like Vornitas which featured Birria Pho and Gator’s Smash Burgers which served a Noodle Burger.