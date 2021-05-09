New moms at Clovis hospital celebrate first Mother’s Day with sweet surprise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New moms at Clovis Community Medical Center celebrated their first-ever Mother’s Day, with a sweet surprise.

Crumbl Cookies donated 400 cookies for moms at the hospital this weekend– including new parents Bianca and Jordan Joshua.

They welcomed their little boy Kobe King Joshua on May 6.

“We wanted to do something for our mothers and hand out some cookies to our mothers that we think could use them and they are a sweet treat for Mother’s Day,” Crumbl Cookies employee Nellie Screen.