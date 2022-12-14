MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new mayor was appointed tonight in Mendota. This comes two days after the former mayor, Rolando Castro, was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence charges.

Castro did not show up to the city council Tuesday night, he resigned 3 hours before the meeting started.

His name plaque was already removed from the council seat.

38-year-old Rolando Castro was arrested Sunday for domestic violence charges for an incident on the 300 block of Blanco street.

Castro resigned from his position as mayor sending out this statement saying in part:

“Effective immediately I resign from my position due to personal reasons. while I focus on my priorities, which is my family, I ask that the public and media respect our privacy.”

Hours later, after some back and forth, Victor Martinez is appointed the new Mayor, and Liberty Lopez his acting Mayor Pro Tem.

A handful of people in the community took to the podium in response to Castro’s resignation.

“He’s a good guy, I know he has some things he needs to take care of and he had to do what’s best for him,” said one man.

Former Councilmember Sergio Valdez says he’s known Castro for 12 years and says he did a lot for the community.

“It’s unfortunate like I said, he made a mistake, he’s done a lot for the city. Here in Mendota, yeah we have our issues like any other little town. We all have issues but if we work together, we can resolve those problems, you know,” said Valdez.

Castro was released on bond, his court date is scheduled for February 23rd.

We did ask the new mayor, Victor Martinez, for an interview but he did not want to comment.