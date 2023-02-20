PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The third anniversary of the deadly library fire was marked in Porterville this weekend, during which the family of Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones honored the two men who lost their lives on February 18, 2020.

Although three years have gone by, to Captain Figueroa’s dad it feels like no time at all.

“They come back like if they just happened like if it just occurred, they never go away, we got used to accepting what happened to our boys, the hurt it doesn’t go away,” said Ray’s father Ramon Figueroa.

In previous years, family and friends placed wreaths at the site of the fire to honor the men who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community. This year, the City of Porterville did something special for the families.

“We got here a “Jones” brand hydrant – and then a fig tree,” explained Coy Farnsworth with Porterville Fire Department. “Our guys, Patrick Jones and Captain Ray Figueroa. We put the tree close to the hydrant to kinda signify how close the two guys were.”

Image courtesy of the Porterville Fire Department. Image courtesy of the Porterville Fire Department.

The new memorial was a well-received surprise on what remains a very difficult anniversary.

“They won a special place in our hearts because we weren’t expecting that,” said Ramon Figueroa

The Jones and Figueroa family say they will continue to lay a wreath at the memorial and the site each year.