MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mask rules at UC Merced are set to change starting next week, according to an announcement from the university on Friday, citing improved COVID-19 case numbers.

UC Merced officials say face coverings will not be required when indoors, except in the following situations:

All classroom and instructional activities

Cat Tracks and Public Transportation

Early Childhood and Education Center (ECEC)

Student Health Services and Counseling Services will continue to follow face covering guidance for healthcare settings.

If the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, university officials say face coverings will no longer be required for classroom and instructional activities starting April 8.

However, the vaccination policy at UC Merced remains in place, requiring all faculty, staff, and students to have all vaccinations (including a booster shot) and submit proof of it to the the college.