FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The new management for Tower Theater, in Fresno’s Tower District, has been announced by Fresno City Council.

In a Facebook post, Councilmember Miguel Arias stated that the City Council approved a three-year professional services agreement with 809 Olive Avenue LLC to provide operations and management services of the Tower Theater and Lounge.

In the post, Councilmember Arias said the management company was unanimously recommended by the evaluation committee after interviews were conducted.

Currently scheduled performances will continue as planned.