CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Like many other local school districts Clovis Unified has had several campus security scares, at times leading to campus lockdowns.

The district will soon be placing new locks on entrances to buildings on all its campuses in case of an emergency, with a special new feature that could make it much more difficult for an intruder to gain access.

Kelly Avants, with Clovis Unified, says the new system will make it possible for an on-campus security officer to lock many doors on campus with the push of a button.

“We have to respond rapidly to a situation we recognize that seconds make the difference and how we can speed our response time,” said Avants. The new locks are currently being installed at three schools for testing before they are put in place in the rest of the district.”

Avants says the locks won’t need to be placed on classroom doors because they are already locked during the day.

“There are other doors on campus, a library, an office door, that come in and out and traveling in and out constantly exterior courier doors,” said Avants.

The money for the state-of-the-art security system comes from Measure A which voters supported in 2020.

In addition, the district is installing more security cameras. While also implementing new ways for staff to communicate with each other and first responders.

“Keeping kids safe is a top priority when you see the speed with which can happen but were allowed to be faster with our response,” said Avants. The three schools that are testing the system will start testing its efficiency sometime in 2024.