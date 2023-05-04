MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a glimmer of hope for Madera Community Hospital following the passage of a bill that will allocate funding for hospitals in distress.

“It’s not going to happen overnight obviously it’s going to be a process, but we know that those dollars, when signed by the governor will be available for Madera to access,” said Esmeralda Soria, Assemblymember for District 27.

Both the Senate and the Assembly passed the bill on Thursday, May 4.

“The fund is a loan program that has to be paid back eventually and, in some circumstances, may even be forgiven,” said Senator Anna Caballero.

The key aspect of the legislation mandates that the hospital be transparent about its finances.

Caballero said Madera Community was one of eight hospitals throughout California that have either closed or are at risk of closing.