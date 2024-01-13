FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new law going into effect this summer will require most bars and nightclubs to do more to keep their customers safe.

The law would require them to offer drink testing kits— which could let someone know when their drink has been drugged.

“I didn’t realize I had gotten roofied until maybe a week or two after. I thought I was just loopy,” said Public Relations Manager of Tioga Sequoia Brewing Madison Beard.

Beard says she fell victim to being drugged at a bar after someone roofied her drink in 2018.

“I just didn’t really know what was going on and I just chalked it up to being drunk to I didn’t know what happened but luckily again my friends were there and looking out for me but it doesn’t always end that way,” she said.

After hearing about Assembly Bill 1013 passing, Beard is hopeful more horror stories like hers will no longer happen.

“I think its great for everyone and us to have this resource for people to feel even safer,” Beard expressed.

AB 1013 will require bars and nightclubs in the state that do not serve food, to offer drink testing kits to customers.

The law signed by Newsom in Oct. will not go into effect until the first of July, giving bars and clubs time to comply.

Businesses would have to post signs throughout the establishment letting customers know they offer the kits.

The law does not require the business to offer the kits for free but says the kits should be sold at a reasonable amount.

Beard says the change is welcomed and Tioga Sequoia Brewing and the company is hoping it will encourage more people to go out in the city.

“Fresno and downtown have a great nightlife culture and there are a lot of reasons why people might not want to come downtown due to lack of safety. If this is one way we can present that obstacle for people that would be amazing,” said Beard.

The law itself does not mention what could happen to establishments that do not comply, but it does say if they fail to offer the tests, it is not a crime.