FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The New Kids on the Block announced Monday they are coming to Fresno.

The “Mixtape Tour 2022” also features Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue is scheduled to be at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on May 31, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 8 for more information visit TicketMaster.