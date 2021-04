FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Freyja, the newest K-9 officer to the Fresno Police Department, received her official welcome from Chief Paco Balderrama Thursday.

Freyja is a community outreach K-9, and police say she will be cross-trained in explosive ordinance detection.

Welcome to Fresno, Freyja!