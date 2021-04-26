New K-9 officer welcomed by Reedley Police

REEDLEY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Reedley Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force last week: K-9 Officer Kona.

On Wednesday, April 21, Officer Luis Nava and K-9 Kona earned their certifications to become the city’s newest patrol team.

K-9 Kona, a five-year-old German Shephard, was trained in apprehension and narcotics detection in the Czech Republic before being sent to the United States to become a police dog.

This will be Officer Nava’s first time serving as a K-9 handler during his two years as a Reedley Police officer.

Kona will work alongside fellow K-9 officers Leo and Blu in Reedley Police’s K-9 Unit.