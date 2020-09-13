New interactive map allows homeowners to check damage from Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County and Cal Fire teamed up to create a new interactive map that lets you put in your address to see if it has any fire damage.

Al Gonzalez owns a cabin in Shaver Lake. He said since the Creek Fire started, the information given to him about his house was limited.

“We were in the dark for about 48 to 72 hours and it wasn’t very comfortable,” Gonzalez said. He owns a cabin in West Village off Tollhouse road in Shaver Lake.

Gonzalez said he was not home during the mandatory evacuations, so he wasn’t sure if his house was affected by the fast-growing blaze.

“We have a lot of stuff there because obviously, we live two minutes, maybe three minutes from the lake and we are a five-minute walk from town, so we have a lot of personal belongings in there,” Gonzalez said.

Fresno County and Cal Fire released this new interactive map to give homeowners some sort of new information regarding their houses. Although this tool is new, fire officials said this is just the start of providing homeowners with updates on the status of their houses.

Nathan Magsig is a Fresno County Supervisor. He said with so many people left in the dark regarding the status of their home, this new tool can provide some homeowners information.

“Of course, there were thousands of homes that were in harm’s way from the fire as it was moving through up in eastern Fresno County. So, what this mapping tool will allow is it gives people real-time information on their homes,”

As the weeks progress, Magsig said Cal Fire will update the homes on the new damage map and include more homes in different areas affected by the Creek Fire.

Magsig said this new tool is a game-changer that can potentially help thousands of people who want to check on their homes.

“You know we are all trying to keep up with everything and when I was sent the map earlier, I was able to go out there it is very interactive. You can zoom in and out and click on the image and if you have a good idea where your home is you can tap on it and it says no damage or damage,” Gonzalez said.

Although the Creek Fire is growing in size, burning more than 195,000 acres fire officials said the speed at which it’s growing has decreased.

Officials said they are now switching to a more offensive battle rather than defensive.

Dean Gold is the Forest Supervisor for Sierra National Forrest.

Gold said he can really see the turning point when battle the Creek Fire.

“Now we are doing things to really tie in the lines rather than just doing structure protection and popping from spot to spot trying to stay ahead of the fire now we are going very deliberate going out putting in lines and getting ahead of it and putting in secondary lines we are doing burning operations to really have the fire come to the spot,” said Gold.

