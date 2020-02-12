New intensive care unit opens at Selma hospital

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new intensive care unit at a Selma hospital opened to patients on Monday.

Adventist Health Selma’s ICU offers specialized care to patients suffering from a critical illness or injury, reducing the need for patients and their families to travel to facilities outside of town, hospital spokeswoman Gabriela Ornelas said.

The ICU contains six patient beds that can accommodate an isolation patient and round-the-clock monitoring equipment to address each patient’s specific needs.

“We are blessed to be able to provide intensive care to patients from Selma and eastern Fresno County,” said Andrea Kofl, the president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Our mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope calls us to give the best of ourselves for our patients and their loved ones. Our hope is that our ICU and highly trained staff will leave them with the confidence and hope for better days ahead.”

