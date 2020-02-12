New innovations unveiled at the 2020 World Ag Expo

TULARE, California (KGPE) – Excitement was in the air in Tulare County for the first day of the 2020 World Ag Expo.

Crowds from all over the world packed into the event to see some of the latest and greatest in farm technology innovations.

Tractor manufacturer John Deere was keen to show off their 8RX model.

“The real benefit to the customer is that we have so much footprint on the ground,” said John Deere’s Ken Roscus. “What that means is that we aren’t pressing that soil quite so hard and really it‘s allowing our plants to thrive.”

At the Cainthus exhibit space, the Dublin, Ireland based company featured an artificial intelligence camera with a special imaging system.

“We get a fish eye view.,” said Aidan Connolly, CEO at Cainthus. “We can see every cow and we’ve decided to focus on the feed at the moment. We put a blue filter on the image and can identify when the cows have low feed.”

Local company S&S Metal Fabrication, Inc. unveiled a piece of equipment that maximizes both efficiency and safety.

“It’s a self-propelled bin carrier that we lower the frame so we can pick up fruit without damaging it,” said Denver Silva, CEO of S&S Metal Fabrication, Inc.

“Then, every time we pick up a bin, we self-level and then for safety we operate the seat at 180 degrees, so whichever way you’re traveling, you’re always facing forward.”

