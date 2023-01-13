CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department released new information on the crash that sent two men to the hospital after hitting a gas main in Clovis Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near 8th and Pollasky Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the truck appeared to suffer a medical episode that caused the driver to lose control.

The truck hit a gas meter that was sheared off and caught fire causing severe damage to the home and truck.

The driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with burn injuries and are in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

No one was home at the time of the crash.