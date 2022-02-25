FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Open for business. That’s the message the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce has now that their Biz-Werx and mobility center is now officially open.

For the first time in 21 years, the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce finally has a building of their own.

It is a place where small Black-owned business owners and entrepreneurs can go to connect with services.

“It’s monumental, we’re able to cement our legacy as an organization, that serves our community, and to become a physical pillar in our community as well,” Deputy Director of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce Kaya Herron said.

Herron says the Biz-Werx Innovation and Mobility Hub will not only be a center for Black-owned businesses, but it will also be a physical location of the new clean shared mobility network. A collection of electric bikes, serving the downtown, Chinatown, and the Southwest Fresno neighborhoods. The Chamber says these areas have the highest barriers regarding transportation and the biggest needs.

“The bicycles will be deployed around the city as a low or no-cost clean option for transportation,” Herron said.

On top of that, the new building will also house the rest of the services the chamber offers to the community.

“We also have our women’s economic impact center that works specifically with female entrepreneurs, so programs and trainings will be held here as well as our friends program which works with recently incarcerated folks in order to get the jobs skills they need in order to be successful in their careers,” Herron said.

The hub will also help small businesses with technology services and other types of training. Most importantly, according to Herron, the hub will help Black businesses build wealth which she says is monumental.

City leaders are behind the establishment as well. Mayor Jerry Dyer attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and says he is proud to see the hub open.

“This is not occurring anywhere but Fresno, and for that, we should all be very very grateful, for the work that’s been put in and for what we’re about to do out of this building.” Mayor Dyer said.