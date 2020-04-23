New high-tech COVID-19 testing site coming to Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the Fresno County Heath Department’s virtual press conference on Monday, Dr. Rais Vohra spoke about the need for more COVID-19 testing in the county.

“The current recommendation by experts is that we should be doing a total of 152 tests per 100,000 people in the population,” said Dr. Vohra, “so approximating that we have about one million people in Fresno County, that means that we should be doing about 1,500 tests per day.”

On Wednesday, Dr. Vohra reiterated that point, saying Fresno County has received and processed a total of 5,327 test to date – a number that health officials are actively working to increase.

“Yesterday the California Department of Public Health was able to share with us that 15 out of the 58 California counties have been selected for what’s called the high-throughput testing site, and this is part of the state of California’s big push to get a lot more testing done right away in the county,” said Dr. Vohra.

Dr. Vohra says Fresno County will be one of the first counties to get one of these new high-tech testing sites.

He says the county is working with the state To find a location for the site, which could provide more than 100 tests per day to people with or without symptoms.

“I’m very optimistic that we will be able to get to our goal of testing about 1500 people everyday to make sure that we’re identifying  every single cluster and infection of the COVID across the county,” said Dr. Vohra.

The county will also be working with the Adventist Health Network to conduct surveillance testing in Reedley Thursday morning.

You can call their hotline at (559) 600-3332 to make an appointment.

