CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A name for the new school in the Clovis Unified District has been approved, officials announced on Thursday.

According to the Clovis Unified District, the next high school will be called Clovis South High School, following approval of the name by the Governing Board on Wednesday.

Officials say the school will be part of the Terry P. Bradley Educational Center that is under construction at the alignment of Highland and Clinton Avenues.

Taken at the corner of Highland and McKinley Avenues. Photo Courtesy: George Takata..

The Bradley Center will also be home to a new yet-to-be-named intermediate school, planned to open in Fall 2025 for grades from seventh to ninth. An additional level grade will be added each year until it is completed.