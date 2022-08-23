MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, the Merced County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Salvador Sandoval as the full-time health officer for the Department of Public Health.

Dr. Sandoval had previously served as the county’s contracted health officer from April 2020 through June 2022. After the expiration of his contract, the county appointed Dr. Sima Asadi as the interim Health Officer while they searched for a full-time candidate. Sandoval was ultimately offered the position.

According to Merced County officials, Sandoval has more than 47 years of experience in family practice. He also has served as the Merced County Health Officer during the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic while connecting with the local community, especially populations at a disadvantage.

The health officer offers clinical services, medical case management, and provides medical consulting for staff among other functions related to the well-being of the county’s residents.

Sandoval’s first official day as a health officer will be on Sept. 6, 2022.