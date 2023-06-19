MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new health facility is set to open in Madera County, offering full inpatient and outpatient services.

Officials say the new facility addresses the region’s growing need for advanced behavioral health services, programs, and care.

The Rio Vista Behavioural Health Hospital will officially open on the morning of Monday, June 26. It is located on the campus of Valley Children’s Hospital.

In the weeks ahead, officials say the new 128-bed facility will open in a phased approach and will offer specialized mental health services and substance use treatment for children, teens, adults, and older adults experiencing issues such as depression, anxiety, personality disorders, and co-occurring addictions.

Upon full opening, officials say licensed clinicians will be available for no-cost, confidential mental health assessments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Officials say mental health needs in California have grown year over year with limited resources for those requiring extensive, inpatient care. The plan is to have River Vista Behavioral Health Hospital allow 24/7 access to those needs in the Central Valley.