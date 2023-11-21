FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The city of Fresno has a new tool to get rid of hard-to-reach graffiti.

On Tuesday, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced a new graffiti truck is hitting the streets to remove graffiti from buildings giving a better presentation on city advertisements including business buildings.

Organizers say in the past, the city had to rent trucks to remove graffiti in hard-to-reach places.

Each year Dyer says the city’s graffiti team removes nearly three million square feet of graffiti from signs, buildings, and overpasses.

The new bucket truck will help crews in hard-to-reach places, but will now speed up the removal process.