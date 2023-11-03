FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Golden Charter Academy (GCA) had a groundbreaking demolition of the Hmong Memorial Chapel as GCA paves the way for its future permanent facility on Friday.

The “First Demolition Smash,” was a ceremony symbolizing new beginnings and the establishment of an educational landmark dedicated to nurturing future generations, according to Golden Charter Academy.

Organizers say this significant event marks the commencement of construction for GCA’s state-of-the-art TK-eighth grade school campus, set to open in August 2025.

Representatives at this ceremony were CEO Robert Golden; Board Chair Ed Gonzalez; Vice Chair Keshia Thomas; and Board Members Bard De Vore, Stephen Morris, Isaiah Green, and Hannah Johnson. Principal Mandy Breuer; 100 kindergarteners & 5th grade students with teachers; and representatives from Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

This groundbreaking event was held on Friday at the new Belmont Facility and is now in construction preparing to open in 2025.