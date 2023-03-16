Cat and dog sleeping together. Kitten and puppy taking nap. Home pets. Animal care. Love and friendship. Domestic animals.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two animal shelters in Fresno are teaming up to clear their shelters and are running a pet adoption special in honor of St Patrick’s Day.

If you’ve been considering adopting a new furry friend, the Fresno Humane Animal Services and the Fresno Animal Center are offering pet adoptions for only $17 on all pets in their care.

The Fresno Animal Center is located at 5277 E. Airways Boulevard, Fresno, CA 93727 and is open this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. They can be reached by calling (559) 600-7387.

Fresno Humane Animal Services is located at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Drive, Fresno, CA 93706, and is open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., but is closed Sunday. They can be reached by calling (559) 600-7387.