FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The newest member of the Fresno Police Department’s K9 unit is honoring the memory of a teen who was shot and killed during a robbery in 2018.

On Tuesday, the department announced K9 Nick has now joined the unit, named after 17-year-old Nick Kauls.

Authorities say Kauls was walking to his car outside of his friend’s home in a Fig Garden neighborhood when Joseph Antonio Espinoza Jr. tried to rob him.

When Nick and his friend tried to run away, Fresno police say Espinoza pulled out a gun and shot him. Nick spent the next four days fighting for his life at a local hospital, but he ended up dying from his injuries.

Following the murder, Espinoza managed to escape the area but was arrested a short time later after K9 Farris and his handler found him hiding in a dumpster. After hearing K9 Farris was injured on the job over the summer of 2019 and had to retire, San Joaquin Memorial High student Bailey Feeney decided to raise money in hopes of helping the department find his replacement. Feeney and her fellow students at San Joaquin Memorial went on to donate over $28,000 to the department’s K9 unit in memory of Klaus.

Through the donations, the department was able to purchase and train K9 Nick, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.

“The life and name of Nick Kauls will now forever be a part of the FPD K-9 unit,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

In November 2021, a jury found Espinoza guilty of Kauls’ murder.