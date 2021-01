FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning has now been identified, according to California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian identified as Stephanie Clauson, 39 of Fresno, was walking near the Fresno Street off-ramp of northbound Highway 99 when an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver struck the pedestrian.