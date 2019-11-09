New Fresno memorial honors veterans who died in service

The new Fresno Veterans Memorial was primarily funded through private donations

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Hundreds of Fresnans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country are honored in a new memorial at Fresno City Hall.

The unveiling ceremony Friday drew a large crowd of families — happy to see their loved ones recognized like this. The ceremony was emceed by KSEE24 news anchor Alexan Balekian.

In total, 464 names of men and women are immortalized on three slabs. The Fresno Veterans Memorial covers over a century of combat and service for every Fresnan who died defending their country.

Fresno city councilman Garry Bredefeld began the process to create this more than a year ago. The $90,000 memorial was approved unanimously by city council in March.

Friday’s ceremony included bagpipes, as well as a 21 gun salute. Bredefeld, who is a Navy veteran himself, said he hopes the memorial helps future generations realize how many people have ensured our freedom as Americans.

“Let us remember that without the United State military, there would be no United States of America,” he said during his remarks. “Their courage and the precious blood they shed allow us the good fortune to live in this, the greatest country on Earth.”

Catalina Delgado said her brother, Alfred, died in his 20s when he served in the Korean War.

For her, to see her brother’s name on the memorial — it’s the best thing the city could have done to honor her brother’s memory.

“Everybody [who comes here] honors all of them, not just one,” Delgado said.

