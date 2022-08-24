FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is paying tribute to a nationally recognized poet from the Central Valley with its newest elementary school.

Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School on Church Avenue will have many new and unique features, including a dual-immersion program that will teach both English and Spanish, and a family health clinic on campus.

Teachers will also be incorporating science, technology, and the arts into daily lessons.

Herrera, who was born in Fowler, served as the U.S. Poet Laureate from 2015 to 2017.