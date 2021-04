FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Paula Abdul is set to return as a guest judge on Monday night’s first live episode of American Idol replacing Luke Bryan, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Save Mart Center announced Friday the re-scheduled date for country music star Luke Bryan’s stop in Fresno.

Luke Bryan’s “Proud To Be Right Here” tour will play the Save Mart Center on Oct. 15. Artists Dylan Scott and Runaway June will be supporting Bryan on the tour.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster online only as the Save Mart Center box office is temporarily closed.