FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Librarian stepped down from his position, while a new Interim Librarian has been appointed, officials announced on Friday.

Officials say the Fresno County Librarian, Raman Bath, will step down from his position and remain in a supervisorial role within the Fresno County Public Library. Sally Gomez will step into the role as the Interim County Librarian.

“I’m thankful for the time leading and growing the County Library and collaborating with

our dedicated staff. As I continue to serve in a leadership role, I believe in the power of

public libraries and support our mission to transform lives and strengthen our Fresno

County communities by providing opportunities to connect, grow, and be inspired,”

said Bath.

Officials say the Fresno County Public Library introduced new services during the pandemic, including curb-side services and a robust increase in usage of online resources for Fresno County residents under Bath’s leadership. The library also became one of only 100 public libraries worldwide to have one million digital checkouts in a single year.

“We are grateful for Mr. Bath’s four years of service as the Fresno County Librarian. He has led his team through challenging times, including navigating and modifying services during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will continue to provide his expertise and experience not only during the transition but while he continues in his role as a valued leader at the County Library,” said County Administrative Officer Paul Nerland.

Bath says he will step down from his position effective Oct. 30.