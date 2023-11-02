FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new trolley system has finally arrived in Fresno, The FresnoHOP, a free transportation option for exploring Fresno’s nightlife, Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Thursday afternoon.

Dyer says FresnoHOP would allow people to discover what Downtown Fresno has to offer. He expressed that some people who reside in Northeast Fresno might not come to Downtown Fresno.

“Unfortunately, in the past, there has been a disconnect. Many folks that live within Fresno, especially folks that live in Northeast Fresno, and Northwest Fresno, may not come Downtown very often if at all and so with that, there is a lack of awareness, there’s a lack of familiarity with what we have in Downtown Fresno,” said Dyer.

Dyer says FresnoHOP is about exposing Dowtown to young adults because they might be the next residents of Downtown Fresno.

“Not only do we have a lot to offer in Downtown by way of entertainment, but those folks, we believe, are our future residents for Downtown Fresno, and if we go from 3000 people living here today to 10,000 living here over the next several years, with the ultimate build-out of 75,000 people Downtown. We know that is going to be important to have our future residents exposed to Downtown Fresno,” said Dyer.

Dyer said that FresnoHOP will connect with Fresno State at Campus Point to destinations within Fresno City College and Tower District, the Cultural Arts District, and Campus Point at Fresno State. The trolley will depart every hour on hour from two key locations on Campus Point and Tower Theater.

Councilmember Miguel Arias says the trolley system is part of the city’s success in connecting existing neighborhoods through different transportation systems that do not include highways.

“Our success for future generations will be whether we connected existing neighborhoods through the bus system, through the bus system, through the trolley system, and through pedestrian access,” said Arias.

Service will begin on Nov. 9. Trolley will run every Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Friday, and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the trolleys will be equipped with WiFi and will be ADA-compliant.